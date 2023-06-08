MIRABAUD SECURITIES Upgrades Geberit (SIX:GEBN)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, MIRABAUD SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Geberit (SIX:GEBN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Downside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geberit is 474.15. The forecasts range from a low of 339.36 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of 501.40.

The projected annual revenue for Geberit is 3,454MM, an increase of 4.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.10.

Geberit Maintains 2.51% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.51%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geberit. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEBN is 0.32%, an increase of 5.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 3,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 450K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEBN by 5.94% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 317K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEBN by 10.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 191K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEBN by 7.41% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 113K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEBN by 6.64% over the last quarter.

