MIRABAUD SECURITIES Maintains Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, MIRABAUD SECURITIES maintained coverage of Bossard Holding (SIX:BOSN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GXC - SPDR(R) S&P(R) CHINA ETF holds 309K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 23.77% over the last quarter.

FSGEX - Fidelity Series Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 633K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KGRN - KraneShares MSCI China Environment Index ETF holds 597K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing a decrease of 28.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOSN by 14.04% over the last quarter.

TCHI - iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bossard Holding. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOSN is 0.53%, a decrease of 32.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.73% to 149,711K shares.

