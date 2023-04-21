MIRABAUD SECURITIES Maintains Acerinox (XMAD:ACX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, MIRABAUD SECURITIES maintained coverage of Acerinox (XMAD:ACX) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 74.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 338.59% over the last quarter.

TIEUX - International Equity Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,036K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 1.82% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AALGX - Thrivent Global Stock Fund holds 84K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 11.63% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acerinox. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACX is 0.13%, an increase of 9.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 22,356K shares.

