News & Insights

Markets
MIRA

MIRA Reports Promising Pre-Clinical Results For Ketamir-2 In Neuropathic Pain Study; Stock Up

August 24, 2024 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) announced promising pre-clinical results from a recent study assessing its new oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2, using a rat model of nerve-ligation induced neuropathic pain.

MIRA closed Friday's regular trading at $1.85 down $0.02 or 1.07%. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.87 or 47.03%.

According to the company, Administration of low oral doses of Ketamir-2 resulted in a significant and enduring reversal of neuropathic pain, with effects lasting 14 and 22 days post-operation.

The highest dose of Ketamir-2 led to a complete normalization of pain threshold, achieving a 100% reversal of neuropathic pain signals.

In contrast, oral ketamine under similar experimental conditions did not provide notable pain relief, highlighting the superior efficacy of Ketamir-2.

The company noted that the findings underscore Ketamir-2's potential to revolutionize the treatment of neuropathic pain and set the stage for its advancement into clinical development.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MIRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.