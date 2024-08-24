MIRA Reports Promising Pre-Clinical Results For Ketamir-2 In Neuropathic Pain Study; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) announced promising pre-clinical results from a recent study assessing its new oral ketamine analog, Ketamir-2, using a rat model of nerve-ligation induced neuropathic pain.

MIRA closed Friday's regular trading at $1.85 down $0.02 or 1.07%. But, in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $0.87 or 47.03%.

According to the company, Administration of low oral doses of Ketamir-2 resulted in a significant and enduring reversal of neuropathic pain, with effects lasting 14 and 22 days post-operation.

The highest dose of Ketamir-2 led to a complete normalization of pain threshold, achieving a 100% reversal of neuropathic pain signals.

In contrast, oral ketamine under similar experimental conditions did not provide notable pain relief, highlighting the superior efficacy of Ketamir-2.

The company noted that the findings underscore Ketamir-2's potential to revolutionize the treatment of neuropathic pain and set the stage for its advancement into clinical development.

