Mira Pharmaceuticals Steps Closer To Ketamir-2 IND Submission After Positive Preclinical Results

April 02, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) said Tuesday it is conducting pre-clinical studies of Ketamir-2 in collaboration with Frontage Laboratories as a potential treatment for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression (TRD), major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation (MDSI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

MIRA is hopeful that the encouraging results of these most recent studies will enable MIRA to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year which, if accepted, would allow for human testing of Ketamir-2.

MIRA was sharing updates on the ongoing pre-clinical studies of its investigational compound, Ketamir-2, a novel oral ketamine analog which could potentially deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects.

Ketamir-2 is a potential treatment for certain major mental health disorders impacting millions of people in the U.S.

