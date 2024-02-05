MIRA Pharmaceuticals Partners Pharmaseed To Conduct Pre-Clinical Studies On Ketamir

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) on Monday announced a partnership with Pharmaseed Ltd., a clinical research organization or CRO, to research and evaluate Ketamir-2, a novel ketamine analog with improved gastrointestinal bioavailability under investigation to potentially be an orally delivered ultra-rapid antidepressant.

Pharmaseed is Israel's largest GLP-certified pre-clinical and early clinical CRO specializing in translational and regenerative studies. The MIRA team will utilize Pharmaseed's neurological disorder expertise to conduct pre-clinical research on Ketamir, focusing primarily on investigating its antidepressant properties.

The studies will include safety and efficacy evaluation in various animal models. Additionally, MIRA has initiated a Toxicology program for Ketamir in collaboration with Frontage Laboratories.

The Company anticipates positioning Ketamir for an initial Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA by the end of 2024.

Ketamir is a novel compound designed to address the challenges presented by major depressive disorder (MDD), a significant health concern affecting approximately 18 million people in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.