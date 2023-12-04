MIRA Pharma: AI Simulation On MIRA1a Shows Advantages Over Plant-Based Medical Marijuana

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) has released new data from artificial intelligence simulations that show that, compared to plant-based medical marijuana, there may be significant potential advantages to the therapeutic potential of MIRA1a, such as its potential to offer a superior anti-anxiety treatment, increased cognition and without the increased appetite associated with THC. The simulations on MIRA1a were conducted in conjunction with the strategic collaboration with InSilicoTrials.

Erez Aminov, CEO of MIRA Pharmaceuticals, said: "Following positive results from recent in vivo animal testing and research indicating MIRA1a's potential therapeutic effects, without the common negative side effects seen with THC even at high doses, we believe these targeted studies with InSilicoTrials further underscores MIRA1a's position as a promising development in the evolution of neuropharmacological therapies as we work towards the goal of filing an Investigational New Drug Application with the FDA."

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals are up 15% in pre-market trade on Monday.

