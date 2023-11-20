News & Insights

MIRA Pharma Partners With MIRALOGX For Licensing Agreement For Ketamir-2

November 20, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRA) on Monday announced a significant partnership with MIRALOGX, LLC, an intellectual property holding company established by MIRA's founder.

This collaboration includes an exclusive licensing agreement that grants MIRA the sole right to develop and commercialize Ketamir-2 and includes a $3 million line of credit extended by MIRALOGX to fund the initial development of Ketamir-2.

Ketamir-2 is a unique and patent-pending compound that is currently under investigation for its potential to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects as early as four hours after dosing.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has confirmed that Ketamir-2 is not a controlled substance or listed chemical under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and its regulations. This means that the company expects Ketamir-2 to have a favorable side effect profile and be orally available, making it easier to achieve FDA approval for convenient self-administration at home.

