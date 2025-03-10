MIR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.34, changing hands as low as $13.27 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.11 per share, with $18.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.30.

