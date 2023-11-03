MIR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.92, changing hands as high as $8.28 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.59 per share, with $9.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.09.

