MIR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Mirion Technologies Inc (Symbol: MIR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.92, changing hands as high as $8.28 per share. Mirion Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MIR's low point in its 52 week range is $5.59 per share, with $9.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.09.
Also see: Energy Stock Channel
Institutional Holders of GUID
INSEW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.