Miquel y Costas Unveils Second Interim Dividend

November 26, 2024 — 11:03 am EST

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.

Miquel y Costas & Miquel, S.A. has announced a second interim dividend for the 2024 fiscal year, with a net amount of €0.087075 per share to be distributed on December 18, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment arrangements facilitated by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., following standard procedures. The move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.

