Miquel y Costas Shows Resilience Amid Sales Dip

Miquel y Costas reports a slight decline in net sales to €239.2 million for the first nine months of 2024, driven by moderated prices amidst reduced inflationary pressures and international trade challenges. Despite the decrease in sales, the company saw improvements in its industrial products segment and an increase in profit after taxes by 11.7%, highlighting effective investments and market stability. Investors may find interest in the company’s strategic positioning amid fluctuating market demands.

