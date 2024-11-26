Miquel y Costas & Miquel’s Share Buyback Update

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.

Miquel y Costas & Miquel has announced the results of its recent share buyback program, conducted between November 19 and November 25, 2024. The company repurchased a total of 5,006 shares at a weighted average price of €12.45. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

