Miquel y Costas & Miquel’s Share Buyback Update

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Miquel y Costas & Miquel has announced the results of its recent share buyback program, conducted between November 19 and November 25, 2024. The company repurchased a total of 5,006 shares at a weighted average price of €12.45. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.
For further insights into ES:MCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.