News & Insights

Stocks

Miquel y Costas & Miquel’s Share Buyback Update

November 26, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Miquel y Costas & Miquel has announced the results of its recent share buyback program, conducted between November 19 and November 25, 2024. The company repurchased a total of 5,006 shares at a weighted average price of €12.45. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into ES:MCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.