Miquel y Costas & Miquel Finalizes Share Buyback Program

Miquel y Costas & Miquel has concluded its Share Buyback Program after purchasing a total of 2,465 shares at an average price of €12.50. The buyback activities took place from November 26 to November 29, 2024, and were conducted on the XMAD trading center.

