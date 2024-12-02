Miquel y Costas Announces New Share Buyback Program

News & Insights

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.

Miquel y Costas & Miquel, S.A. has announced a new share buyback program aimed at reducing share capital by redeeming up to 500,000 shares, representing 1.25% of its current share capital. The program, set to commence on December 2, 2024, and run until November 30, 2025, seeks to enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The maximum investment for this initiative is capped at 7.5 million euros.

