Miquel y Costas Announces New Share Buyback Program

Miquel y Costas and Miquel (ES:MCM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Miquel y Costas & Miquel, S.A. has announced a new share buyback program aimed at reducing share capital by redeeming up to 500,000 shares, representing 1.25% of its current share capital. The program, set to commence on December 2, 2024, and run until November 30, 2025, seeks to enhance shareholder value by increasing earnings per share. The maximum investment for this initiative is capped at 7.5 million euros.
For further insights into ES:MCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.