Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MIAPF) Price Target Decreased by 12.35% to 11.18

The average one-year price target for Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:MIAPF) has been revised to $11.18 / share. This is a decrease of 12.35% from the prior estimate of $12.76 dated May 6, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.11 to a high of $12.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.11% from the latest reported closing price of $9.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 30.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIAPF is 0.03%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.47% to 279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 117K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 68K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIAPF by 6.35% over the last quarter.

HAUZ - Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIAPF by 4.14% over the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 20K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 18K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIAPF by 5.62% over the last quarter.

