News & Insights

Stocks

Minth Group Director Retires Post-AGM

May 31, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Minth Group (HK:0425) has released an update.

Minth Group Limited has announced the retirement of Professor Chen Quan Shi as an independent non-executive Director after the annual general meeting on May 31, 2024. Professor Chen is stepping down to focus on his personal business and has no disagreements with the Board. The Board extends its gratitude to Professor Chen for his service to the company.

For further insights into HK:0425 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNTHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.