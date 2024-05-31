Minth Group Director Retires Post-AGM

Minth Group (HK:0425) has released an update.

Minth Group Limited has announced the retirement of Professor Chen Quan Shi as an independent non-executive Director after the annual general meeting on May 31, 2024. Professor Chen is stepping down to focus on his personal business and has no disagreements with the Board. The Board extends its gratitude to Professor Chen for his service to the company.

