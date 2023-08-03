Minth Group - ADR (MNTHY) Price Target Increased by 26.40% to 65.62

The average one-year price target for Minth Group - ADR (OTC:MNTHY) has been revised to 65.62 / share. This is an increase of 26.40% from the prior estimate of 51.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 64.03 to a high of 68.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.91% from the latest reported closing price of 61.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Minth Group - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTHY is 0.00%, an increase of 291.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.36% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 33.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTHY by 23.15% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

