MINT Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.11, changing hands as high as $99.15 per share. MINT shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINT's low point in its 52 week range is $98.14 per share, with $101.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.14.

