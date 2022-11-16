Personal Finance

Mint Mobile’s Black Friday Offer Gives You 3 Months of Service When You Buy 3

November 16, 2022 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Dawn Allcot for GOBankingRates ->

Mint Mobile has claimed to overhaul virtually everything about the wireless industry. The company has reduced prices and made it easier to buy a smartphone without leaving your home, all while getting reliable service through the Mint Mobile network, which is actually powered by T-Mobile.

See: Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up
Find Out: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Last month, GOBankingRates reported that the company was offering a brand-new Google Pixel 7 Pro phone for $400 off, along with six months of free service with any 6-month or 12-month plan.

But Mint Mobile’s latest Black Friday deal may be harder to resist than spokesperson and owner Ryan Reynolds, himself. New users who may be uncertain about switching carriers may find this offer especially enticing.

From Nov. 14, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023, you’ll get three months free when you purchase any 3-month service plan. Your choices include:

  • 4GB per month for $15
  • 10GB per month for $20
  • 15GB per month for $25
  • Unlimited / 35GB for $30

All plans have unlimited talk and text and data is available in 5G or 4G, whichever coverage is stronger in your area at the time. You’ll receive a free 3-in-1 SIM card to bring your old phone to Mint Mobile.

Your Mint Mobile purchase may also apply for cash back from Rakuten and SB from SwagBucks, delivering even more value.

Take Our Poll: Do You Believe in Quiet Quitting?

If you’re sure you’re going to love Mint Mobile and would also like a new phone, you may want to consider the 6-month plan with 6 months free when you purchase a new smartphone. Models include the latest iPhones, Samsung Galaxy phones, and Google Pixel phones.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Mint Mobile’s Black Friday Offer Gives You 3 Months of Service When You Buy 3

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.