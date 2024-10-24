MINT Income Fund Announces Q4 2024 Distributions

MINT Income Fund Trust Units (TSE:MID.UN) has released an update.

MINT Income Fund has announced its fourth quarter 2024 distribution schedule, offering a consistent payout of $0.04 per trust unit for each month. The fund, trading under TSX: MID.UN, also provides a distribution reinvestment plan for investors looking to benefit from compound growth. Managed by Middlefield, the fund employs active management to select high-quality global companies across various sectors.

