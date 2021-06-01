MINT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the MINT ETF (Symbol: MINT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $101.99, changing hands as low as $101.97 per share. MINT shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MINT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MINT's low point in its 52 week range is $101.04 per share, with $102.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.98.

