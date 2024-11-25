Minshang Creative Technology Expects HK$10 Million Loss

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited (HK:1632) has released an update.

Minshang Creative Technology Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a net loss of approximately HK$10 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$15 million profit in the same period last year. The downturn is attributed to a challenging macro-economic environment and the absence of a previous one-off gain from the disposal of subsidiaries. Investors are advised to await the final results, scheduled for release on November 29, 2024.

