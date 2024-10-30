MinRex Resources Expands Gold Interests in New South Wales

MinRex Resources Limited (AU:MRR) has released an update.

MinRex Resources Limited has secured a 51% stake in EL 7423, significantly enhancing its gold resources in the Queenslander and Spring Gully Gold Projects. This strategic move positions the company for promising growth in New South Wales’ mineral-rich Lachlan Fold Belt, where new targets have been identified for potential gold and polymetallic mineralisation. With a solid financial footing of $9.6 million in cash, MinRex is well-prepared to expand its exploration activities and seek new opportunities.

