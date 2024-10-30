News & Insights

Stocks

MinRex Resources Expands Gold Interests in New South Wales

October 30, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MinRex Resources Limited (AU:MRR) has released an update.

MinRex Resources Limited has secured a 51% stake in EL 7423, significantly enhancing its gold resources in the Queenslander and Spring Gully Gold Projects. This strategic move positions the company for promising growth in New South Wales’ mineral-rich Lachlan Fold Belt, where new targets have been identified for potential gold and polymetallic mineralisation. With a solid financial footing of $9.6 million in cash, MinRex is well-prepared to expand its exploration activities and seek new opportunities.

For further insights into AU:MRR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.