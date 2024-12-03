MinRex Resources Announces Expiration of Stock Options

MinRex Resources Limited (AU:MRR) has released an update.

MinRex Resources Limited has announced the expiration of 96,895,162 options, as these securities were not exercised or converted by the deadline of December 2, 2024. This expiration might influence the company’s stock dynamics, as investors evaluate the impact of these unexercised options on the market.

