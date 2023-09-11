News & Insights

Minority stake planned for Berlin in Thyssenkrupp's warship division - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

September 11, 2023 — 11:08 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz and Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is aiming to exit TKMS, with a financial investor to take a majority stake in the warship division and the German stake to take a minority stake, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday.

The German conglomerate would retain a minority stake, but no final decision has yet been made, the report said, citing several people familiar with the plan.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment on the report and the economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

