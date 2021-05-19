Minority Ozon shareholders to sell up to 5.97 mln ADRs in accelerated bookbuilding -sources

Adds Ozon statement, price

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Minority shareholders in Russian online retailer Ozon OZON.O are selling up to 5.97 million American depositary receipts (ADRs) in the company via an accelerated bookbuilding, two financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Another two sources said that Ozon has set the price for selling ADRs at $50 per ADR.

Ozon said it has been notified that certain minority shareholders have sold approximately 3% of company's shares following the lock-up release in an unregistered secondary offering and have entered into a new lock-up for 45 days with respect to approximately 4% of Ozon's ordinary shares.

"Ozon's principal shareholders, fund entities indirectly advised by Baring Vostok Capital Partners Group Limited, Sistema PJSFC and Sistema Venture Fund Ltd, have each agreed to enter into a lock-up for 90 days with respect to an aggregate of approximately 65% of Ozon’s shares," the company said.

Ozon on Tuesday reported a sixth consecutive quarter of triple-digit growth in online transaction volumes - its core business metric - and said it now expects to double turnover on its platform this year.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dave Gregorio)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.