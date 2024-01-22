MINOR METALS-Red Sea disruptions push antimony prices to 16-month highs

By Ashitha Shivaprasad

Jan 22 - Antimony prices have hit their highest since September 2022 as European and U.S. buyers grapple with delayed Asian shipments of the metal used in batteries and semiconductors owing to disruptions on the Red Sea route.

Prices of the material that is also used in the manufacture of fire-retardants, ceramics, glass and rubber products ANT-LON have jumped 17% from $11,350 a metric ton since December and were around $13,300 in the European spot market this month, traders said.

"Prices are high as material has to travel around Africa due to the Red Sea disruption, which takes two extra weeks," one European trader said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has been attacking vessels in the Red Sea since November, disrupting part of a route that accounts for about 12% of global shipping traffic.

Before the Red Sea attacks, buyers in Europe and the United States had not accumulated stocks of antimony because demand and prices were relatively stable, said a trader in minor metals.

"Looking at our shipment schedule, all the shipments to Europe are delayed," the trader said, adding that prices could shoot even higher given limited supplies in Europe and the United States.

Traders said further escalation of the Red Sea attacks could disrupt supplies of other minor metals, such as bismuth BIS-LON, manganese elect 99.7 MNG-LON and ferrochrome FECRO-HC-RU, FECRO-LC-RU from Asia to Western countries.

Global production of antimony in 2022 was estimated at 110,000 tons, U.S Geological Survey data shows, with 55% coming from China.

Chinese sellers, too, are quoting higher prices, with smelters finding it difficult to source supplies, another trader said.

"Myanmar is still facing export issues due to the ongoing civil war there, which is also helping antimony prices," the trader added.

Vessels re-routing https://tmsnrt.rs/3NVTcCz

Antimony https://tmsnrt.rs/3StgwKy

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Swati Verma Editing by Pratima Desai and David Goodman)

((Ashitha.Shivaprasad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.