Minnesota Rep. Kelly Morrison Bought Over $34K Worth of Meta Platforms Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A April filing shows that Representative Kelly Morrison reported a purchase in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), valued between $34,006 and $160,000. The transaction date is listed as April 11, 2025, with the report published on April 11, 2025.

At present, Meta Platforms shares are trading up 0.15% at $544.41.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, Kelly Morrison executed 30 trades totaling over $987 thousand. The largest of these trades were in Target and Meta Platforms stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Target (NYSE:TGT): $100,001 - $250,000 Sale

$100,001 - $250,000 Sale Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Target (NYSE:TGT): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

Here is a list of Kelly Morrison's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-24 Meta Platforms META STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-03-24 Meta Platforms META STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-03-24 Target TGT STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-03-21 Target TGT STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 S 2025-03-21

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy

