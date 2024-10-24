Minnesota Power agreement on lower rate increase approvaed by MPUC

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission on Thursday approved a settlement agreement on Minnesota Power’s 2024 electric rate proposal that will lower rates for all customers in early 2025. Minnesota Power reached the agreement with the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and Large Power Intervenors in April after making its initial rate request in November 2023. The MPUC approved a final rate increase of about 4.9% over 2023 rates for residential and small business customers, or about $5 per month for the average residential customer, and about 4.4% over 2023 rates for industrial and large commercial customers. Minnesota Power is a utility division of ALLETE (ALE).

