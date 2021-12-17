Minnesota ex-cop says feared for safety of other officer when she shot Daunte Wright

By Nathan Layne

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Kimberly Potter, the white former Minnesota police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright in April after claiming she mistook her handgun for her Taser, broke down in tears as she testified on Friday that she feared for another officer's safety when she drew her weapon.

Potter, 49, has pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree manslaughter charges, which carry maximum sentences of 15 and 10 years respectively. Her lawyers have said that Potter thought she was drawing her Taser when she shot Wright in the chest with her Glock 9mm handgun during a traffic stop in April.

Potter was a police officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center for 26 years prior to the shooting, which triggered several nights of protests, with critics calling it another example of police violence against Black Americans.

The incident occurred just a few miles north of where Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, was at the same time standing trial in the case of George Floyd, a Black man whose 2020 death during an arrest set off racial justice protests in many U.S. cities. Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Potter and another police officer she was training pulled Wright over because there was an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror and his vehicle's license tabs were expired. They then learned of a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor weapons charge and sought to detain him, which Wright resisted.

Potter can be heard shouting, "Taser, Taser, Taser," on her body-worn camera before firing into Wright's vehicle after he broke free from a second officer and tried to drive away. A third officer, Sergeant Mychal Johnson, had entered through the passenger side and was trying to keep the car in park.

Under questioning from her lawyer, Potter said that it was the officer she was training who made the decision to pull Wright over, and that she likely would not have made the same call, given that drivers were generally having difficulty renewing their registrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Potter sobbed and shook on the stand as she described what prompted her to draw her weapon and fire. She said she saw Johnson struggle with Wright over the gear shift with "a look of fear on his face," indicating she feared for the sergeant's safety.

"We were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic," Potter said under direct examination, which lasted 45 minutes.

She testified that she did not recall saying "I'm going to prison," an utterance caught on police video, and recalled getting into an ambulance but little else until she was met by her husband at the police station later in the day.

The testimony underscored a core strategy of the defense. Throughout the trial, Potter's attorneys have sought to portray the situation as dangerous for the officers, with Johnson at risk of being dragged down the street if Wright were allowed to drive off. They have argued that Potter was justified in using force even if she drew the wrong weapon.

Potter testified that she had a duty to find out whether the female passenger in Wright's car was safe, given that the officers learned when making the stop that a woman had taken out a restraining order against him.

Erin Eldridge, a state assistant attorney general, began her cross-examination on Friday by questioning Potter about her training, which included Taser-specific courses in the months before the incident.

The judge called for a lunch break after Potter broke down again as Eldridge showed her and the jury video of the encounter with Wright. Cross-examination was to continue after the break.

Neither of the manslaughter charges require prosecutors to prove that Potter intended to cause Wright's death.

For first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must show Potter killed Wright while committing the misdemeanor offense of recklessly handling a firearm. The second-degree charge requires that Potter be found to have killed Wright through "culpable negligence."

