Minnesota court rules against PolyMet, further delaying proposed copper mine

April 28 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered state regulators to reconsider some permits needed by PolyMet Mining Corp POM.TO to build a copper mine in the state, handing a win to environmentalists and delaying the project.

The state's top court ordered the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to hold a new hearing regarding permits for a tailings dam facility at PolyMet's proposed NorthMet mine. The court also ordered regulators to set a fixed term for PolyMet's permit to mine, which had initially been granted without an end date.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

