Minnesota court affirms regulator approval of Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 (Reuters) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a state regulator's decision that there is sufficient oil demand for Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to justify the replacement of its Line 3 pipeline.

The decision marks another hurdle cleared for the Canadian pipeline company's efforts to replace an aging pipeline that carries Alberta oil sands crude through the state.

(Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

