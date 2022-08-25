Minnesota corn, soy seen above last year, three-year average -tour

ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Minnesota's corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are higher than last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top U.S. production states found on Thursday.

Bumper U.S. crops are needed to offset low global grain supplies, but extreme heat and drought in parts of the U.S. Midwest have hampered fields and a string of troubled crop harvests worldwide are pointing to multiple years of tight supplies and high food costs.

Minnesota corn yields were projected at 190.39 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said, bigger than the 2021 crop tour average of 177.44 bpa and above the three-year crop tour average of 180.96 bpa.

The four-day crop tour, which does not project soybean yields, estimated the amount of soybean pods in a 3-by-3-foot square in Minnesota at an average of 1,100.75 pods, up from last year's average of 1,027.33 pods and above the three-year average of 1,026.16 pods.

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Karen Braun)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/tpolansek))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.