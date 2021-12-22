Minmetals unit confirms China rare earths merger

Tom Daly Reuters
Published

Dec 22 (Reuters) - China Minmetals Rare Earth Co 000831.SZ said on Wednesday it would be combined with rare earth assets belonging to metals giant Chinalco and the city of Gaznhou in a new rare earths company under China's state assets regulator.

Minmetals Rare Earth, which had flagged in September that talks about such a restructuring were underway, said its parent had been notified by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Isaac) that the merger had been approved.

