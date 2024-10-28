Minmetals Land Reports Significant Drop in 2024 Property Sales

Minmetals Land Limited (HK:0230) has released an update.

Minmetals Land Limited reported a significant decline in property sales for the first nine months of 2024, with contracted sales reaching approximately RMB4.25 billion and a gross floor area of 222,000 square meters, marking decreases of 51.4% and 46% year-on-year, respectively. The unaudited data reflects challenges in the real estate market, urging investors to exercise caution.

