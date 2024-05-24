Minmetals Land AGM Concludes With Full Approvals

Minmetals Land Limited (HK:0230) has released an update.

Minmetals Land Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 24, 2024, with high approval rates, including the re-election of directors, authorisation for the board to issue and repurchase shares, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Despite the absence of two directors due to work commitments, the AGM was conducted smoothly with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited overseeing the poll voting process.

