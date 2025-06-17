$MINM stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MINM stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $29,891,439 of trading volume.

$MINM Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MINM:

$MINM insiders have traded $MINM stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MINM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAO YU (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,585,366 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

HU BIN purchased 853,659 shares for an estimated $1,400,000

DAVID E. LAZAR purchased 1,456,980 shares for an estimated $49,974

JEREMY P. HITCHCOCK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,447,259 shares for an estimated $49,640 .

. ELIZABETH CASH HITCHCOCK has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,447,259 shares for an estimated $49,640.

$MINM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MINM stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TRUST CO OF VERMONT removed 80 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17

