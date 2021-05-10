Minke whale calf refloated in London but 'life hangs in the balance'

By around 0000 GMT, they got the whale onto a special inflatable pontoon and towed it a mile downstream from Richmond Lock. The whale then slipped off the pontoon and was last seen freely swimming in the river.

"It is a mild success in the sense that the animal is no longer trapped on concrete - but that whale's life hangs in the balance: it is injured, it is very young and it is so far from home," Martin Garside, a spokesman from Port of London Authority, told Reuters.

"This animal comes from the northern North Sea - so it is hundreds of miles where it should be. The whale is a hundred miles from the opening to the North Sea in the Thames Estuary," he said. "There is no obvious sign of his mother."

The common minke whale is the smallest of all baleen whales, reaching around 8 to 9 metres long. The whales prefer cooler temperatures and enjoy a varied diet of krill and schooling fish, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation group.

The do not usually appear in the River Thames.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.