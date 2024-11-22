Mink Ventures Grants Stock Options and Expands Exploration

Mink Ventures Corp. (TSE:MINK) has released an update.

Mink Ventures Corporation has granted 500,000 stock options to its officers and directors at an exercise price of $0.10 per share, with a ten-year term. The company is actively engaged in mineral exploration in Ontario, boasting a promising nickel, copper, and cobalt portfolio near the Timmins Mining Camp.

