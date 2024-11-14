News & Insights

Mink Ventures Expands with Gambler Project Acquisition

November 14, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Mink Ventures Corp. (TSE:MINK) has released an update.

Mink Ventures Corp has strategically expanded its exploration portfolio by acquiring the Gambler property, a significant 100 km² land package near the historic Montcalm Nickel Mine. This acquisition enhances Mink’s position in the promising Timmins Nickel District, setting the stage for future exploration efforts.

