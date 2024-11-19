Mink Ventures Enhances Drill Targets with New Data

Mink Ventures Corp. (TSE:MINK) has released an update.

Mink Ventures Corp. has strategically enhanced its drill targets over a 1.6 km strike at the Warren Project by acquiring and reprocessing $178,000 worth of induced polarization survey data at no cost. The newly found BK Zone, with anomalous copper values, and the upcoming drilling at priority zones highlight potential nickel, copper, and cobalt mineralization.

