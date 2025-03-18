MiNK Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Clinical Advancements in iNKT Cell Therapies

MiNK Therapeutics reports financial results and significant clinical advancements in iNKT cell therapies for cancer and immune disorders.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating significant clinical advancements and operational progress. During 2024, the company enhanced its iNKT therapies aimed at treating challenging cancers and immune-related disorders, showcasing promising clinical data at prestigious oncology conferences. MiNK's innovative manufacturing process allows for scalable production of iNKT cells, improving patient access while reducing logistics costs. The firm raised $5.8 million in private financing and is focused on externally funded clinical trials to advance its programs. Ending the year with $4.6 million in cash, MiNK reported a reduced net loss compared to 2023, suggesting improved financial management. Moving forward, the company is well-positioned to lead in cell therapy advancements and explore new collaboration opportunities.

MiNK Therapeutics has demonstrated significant clinical advancements with its iNKT cell therapy, AgenT-797, showing promising immune activation and efficacy against hard-to-treat cancers and severe immune-related disorders.

The company's robust state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities allow for scalable production of billions of iNKT cells, enhancing patient access and reducing logistical challenges.

MiNK reported a reduced net loss for 2024 compared to the previous year, indicating improved financial management and operational efficiency.

Despite achieving significant clinical advancements, MiNK Therapeutics ended the year with a cash balance of only $4.6 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to sustain ongoing operations and research efforts.

The net loss for 2024 was substantial at $10.8 million, although it represented an improvement from the previous year; however, continued losses may deter investors and impact future fundraising efforts.

The company's reliance on external funding for clinical trials indicates potential vulnerabilities in its financial strategy, as raising capital can be challenging and may affect its operational plans.

What recent financial results did MiNK Therapeutics announce?

MiNK Therapeutics announced its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, showing significant business progress and clinical advancements.

What is AgenT-797 and what makes it unique?

AgenT-797 is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy that combines the functions of innate and adaptive immunity for treating hard-to-treat tumors.

How did MiNK Therapeutics perform financially in 2024?

In 2024, MiNK reported a net loss of $10.8 million, a substantial reduction from $22.5 million in 2023.

What clinical advancements has MiNK achieved?

MiNK has made strides in cancer treatments and inflammatory lung conditions, with promising early data from multiple clinical trials.

What strategic collaborations has MiNK Therapeutics formed?

MiNK entered a research collaboration with Autonomous Therapeutics to develop precision RNA-iNKT therapies for metastatic tumors.

$INKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $INKT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting significant business progress and clinical advancements. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.





“Throughout 2024, MiNK advanced its mission to bring off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapies to patients fighting hard-to-treat cancers and severe immune-related disorders,” said Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics. “We made significant clinical strides, strengthened our manufacturing foundation, and forged strategic alliances. Through disciplined capital management, we are positioned to scale efficiently and seize new collaboration opportunities for value creation. With our rapid AI-driven drug discovery platform generating a world-class library of phosphorylated neoantigens and proprietary TCRs, MiNK is uniquely poised to progress a new standard in oncology and beyond.”









Operational Highlights











Clinical Advancements











Expanding Benefit in







Cancer







Where Standards Fail



: Presentations at leading oncology conferences—including AACR IO, ASCO GI, and SITC—demonstrated that AgenT-797 enhanced immune activation, improved checkpoint inhibitor efficacy, and augmented bispecific engagers in heavily pretreated patients and preclinical models. A Phase 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) in second-line advanced gastric cancer (NCT06251973) is actively enrolling. Early data suggest promising activity when combining AgenT-797 with botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) and chemotherapy.



: Presentations at leading oncology conferences—including AACR IO, ASCO GI, and SITC—demonstrated that AgenT-797 enhanced immune activation, improved checkpoint inhibitor efficacy, and augmented bispecific engagers in heavily pretreated patients and preclinical models. A Phase 2 Investigator-Sponsored Trial (Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center) in second-line advanced gastric cancer (NCT06251973) is actively enrolling. Early data suggest promising activity when combining AgenT-797 with botensilimab/balstilimab (BOT/BAL) and chemotherapy.





Immunologic Activity in Inflammatory Lung Conditions (







ARDS







)



: Published results in



Nature Communications



and presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) showed AgenT-797’s potential in acute respiratory distress, with an approximately 80% survival rate among VV ECMO patients versus 10% in hospital controls. Late-stage trials are designed and planned for upcoming discussion with the regulatory agencies.









Next-Generation iNKT Programs











PRAME-TCR iNKTs



: Demonstrated high specificity and potent tumor-killing against intracellular cancer targets resistant to conventional therapies. MiNK’s expertise in accessing a proprietary library of phosphorylated peptides and personalized neoantigens supports the generation of high-quality TCRs.



: Demonstrated high specificity and potent tumor-killing against intracellular cancer targets resistant to conventional therapies. MiNK’s expertise in accessing a proprietary library of phosphorylated peptides and personalized neoantigens supports the generation of high-quality TCRs.





MiNK-215 (IL-15 Armored CAR-iNKT)



: Robust anti-tumor activity in models of metastatic colorectal cancer, reshaping the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.









These data, including exciting findings from AACR IO on the importance of neoantigen targeting, underscore MiNK’s commitment to evolving next-generation iNKT treatments that could potentially tackle the most challenging cancer types.









Strategic Growth and Manufacturing Optimization









MiNK’s state-of-the-art manufacturing process enables the production of billions of donor-derived iNKT cells per run, scalable to support rapid global distribution, aimed at reducing logistical hurdles, cost, and enhancing patient access.



MiNK’s state-of-the-art manufacturing process enables the production of billions of donor-derived iNKT cells per run, scalable to support rapid global distribution, aimed at reducing logistical hurdles, cost, and enhancing patient access.



In October 2024, MiNK entered into a research collaboration with Autonomous Therapeutics to develop precision RNA-iNKT therapies for metastatic tumors. This collaboration is actively underway.



In October 2024, MiNK entered into a research collaboration with Autonomous Therapeutics to develop precision RNA-iNKT therapies for metastatic tumors. This collaboration is actively underway.



In 2024, MiNK raised $5.8M in private financing and is prioritizing externally funded clinical trials to effectively sustain and advance its iNKT cell programs.











“We believe MiNK Therapeutics is on solid footing to pioneer the next generation of cell therapies,” added Dr. Buell. “We will continue to pair scientific discipline with operational rigor, a strategy designed to enable value-inflection in 2025 and beyond.”









Financial Highlights









We ended the year with a cash balance of $4.6 million. Cash used in operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was $1.7 million, and $9.6 million, respectively, compared to $3.0 million and $15.8 million for the same periods in 2023.





Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $10.8 million, or $2.86 per share, compared to net loss for the same period in 2023 of $22.5 million or $6.54 per share.











Summary Consolidated Financial Information

































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data











(in thousands)









(unaudited)

















































December 31,

































2024

















2023

































































Cash and cash equivalents





$





4,577













$





3,367





























Total assets









5,721

















4,552







































































































Other Financial Information











(in thousands)









(unaudited)

















































Three months ended December 31,









Year ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















































Cash used in operations





$





1,728













$





3,036













$





9,555













$





15,763













Non-cash expenses









757

















1,155

















770

















3,798



























































































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data











(in thousands, except per share data)









(unaudited)

















































Three months ended December 31,









Year ended December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















































Operating expenses:





































Research and development





$





1,406













$





3,311













$





6,336













$





15,490













General and administrative









809

















2,189

















4,314

















7,431













Change in fair value of related party note









288

















-

















638

















-

















































Operating loss









2,503

















5,500

















11,288

















22,921

















































Other income, net









(39





)













(41





)













(503





)













(463





)













































Net loss





$





2,464













$





5,459













$





10,785













$





22,458

















































Per common share data, basic and diluted:





































Net loss





$





0.62













$





1.58













$





2.86













$





6.54













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted









3,957

















3,456

















3,773

















3,436





















































































Conference Call









Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (New York), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)





Conference ID: 8023784









Webcast









A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at



https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations



and via



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s9hd6k7m/



.







About MiNK Therapeutics







MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit



https://minktherapeutics.com



or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.







About AgenT-797







AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as “master regulators,” combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors.





Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024,



Oncogene. 2024



) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (





Nature Communications





. 2024).







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and Agenus. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK and Agenus with no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Investor Contact







917-362-1370







investor@minktherapeutics.com









Media Contact







781-674-4428







communications@minktherapeutics.com





