MiNK Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

MiNK Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, meeting all necessary criteria for continued listing.

Quiver AI Summary

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements for both minimum bid price and market value of listed securities. This confirmation from Nasdaq means that MiNK meets all necessary criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and the compliance issue has been resolved. The company is headquartered in New York and continues to advance its pipeline of iNKT therapies, aiming to provide scalable and reproducible off-the-shelf treatments.

Potential Positives

MiNK Therapeutics has regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, indicating improved market confidence and stability.

The closure of compliance matters allows the company to focus on advancing its clinical-stage programs without the distraction of potential delisting risks.

The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing efforts in the development of innovative iNKT cell therapies, which may attract investors interested in cutting-edge biopharmaceuticals.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company was previously non-compliant with Nasdaq listing requirements, which raises concerns about its previous financial stability and operational challenges.

Although the company claims to have regained compliance, it highlights possible volatility in its stock performance that may affect investor confidence.

The mention of forward-looking statements underlines uncertainty regarding the future success of their therapies, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What recent update did MiNK Therapeutics announce?

MiNK Therapeutics announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements for the Capital Market.

What is MiNK Therapeutics focused on developing?

MiNK Therapeutics is focused on developing allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

Where is MiNK Therapeutics headquartered?

MiNK Therapeutics is headquartered in New York, NY.

How can investors stay informed about MiNK Therapeutics?

Investors can stay informed by visiting MiNK Therapeutics' website and social media channels for updates.

What type of information may be found in their forward-looking statements?

Forward-looking statements may include potential benefits of iNKT cell therapies and plans for current and future programs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $INKT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it has received formal notice from Nasdaq confirming that the Company has regained compliance with both the minimum bid price and market value of listed securities requirements for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, MiNK now meets all Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements, and the matter has been closed.









About MiNK Therapeutics









MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit



https://minktherapeutics.com/



or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential and expected benefits of iNKT cell therapies, as well as plans, timelines, and goals for current and future programs. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under “Risk Factors” in the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law, and all such statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.







Investor Contact









investor@minktherapeutics.com









Media Contact









communications@minktherapeutics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.