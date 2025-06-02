MiNK Therapeutics Receives NIAID Grant to Advance Allo-iNKT Cell Therapy for Graft-Versus-Host Disease Treatment

MiNK Therapeutics receives an NIAID grant to develop iNKT cell therapies for preventing graft-versus-host disease in stem cell transplants.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company specializing in allogeneic iNKT cell therapies, has received a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to support the development of its allo-iNKT cell therapy platform aimed at preventing and treating graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

MiNK Therapeutics has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which provides non-dilutive funding to support the development of their allo-iNKT cell therapy platform.

The grant emphasizes the growing recognition of iNKT cells as a promising approach in immune regulation, highlighting the company's innovative research and clinical focus.

The collaboration with the University of Wisconsin signals a strong partnership that combines expertise in transplant immunology and cutting-edge iNKT manufacturing, enhancing the potential for breakthrough advancements in treating graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

Addressing the needs of nearly 50% of patients at risk for GvHD after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation represents a significant impact on patient care, potentially leading to safer treatment pathways and improved survival rates.

The press release emphasizes reliance on external grant funding, which may imply challenges in securing internal financial resources for development.

Forward-looking statements are included, highlighting risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results, which may lead to investor concerns.

There is acknowledgment of significant unmet medical needs regarding graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), indicating a potentially high-risk area for clinical outcomes.

What is the recent grant awarded to MiNK Therapeutics for?

The grant supports the development of iNKT cell therapy to prevent and treat graft-versus-host disease after stem cell transplants.

Who is collaborating with MiNK Therapeutics on this project?

MiNK is collaborating with the University of Wisconsin to advance the allo-iNKT cell therapy platform.

Why are iNKT cells important in treating GvHD?

iNKT cells can regulate immune responses and potentially prevent severe immune complications like graft-versus-host disease in transplant patients.

What does NIAID's funding signify for MiNK Therapeutics?

The funding validates the promise of MiNK’s iNKT platform and accelerates its development for unmet medical needs.

What are the potential benefits of iNKT cell therapy?

iNKT cell therapy aims to improve patient engraftment success while allowing for effective infection defense post-transplant.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced it has been awarded a grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will support development of MiNK’s allo-iNKT cell therapy platform for the prevention and treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) following hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin.





“This non-dilutive funding from NIAID underscores the growing recognition of iNKT cells as a unique and powerful modality in immune regulation,” said Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MiNK Therapeutics. “The work led by Dr. Gumperz and her team at the University of Wisconsin has provided important mechanistic insights into how allo-iNKT cells may not only prevent graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) but also improve the success of engraftment. Through our preclinical and clinical collaboration, we aim to address the needs of the nearly 50% of patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplants who are at risk for this serious and potentially life-threatening complication. This award both validates the promise of our iNKT platform and accelerates its development in a high-priority area of unmet medical need.”





GvHD is a severe immune complication that can occur after allogeneic HSCT, often leading to multi-organ damage and high mortality. iNKT cells are uniquely suited for this setting due to their natural ability to regulate immune responses, promote tissue repair, and suppress inflammatory pathways.





“Our partnership with MiNK unites their cutting-edge iNKT manufacturing with our deep expertise in transplant immunology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison,” said Jenny E. Gumperz, PhD, Professor of Medical Microbiology & Immunology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. “iNKT cells can calm the destructive allo-immune response that drives GvHD, while preserving the patient’s ability to fight infection—a balance current therapies struggle to achieve. NIAID’s support allows us to speed this science toward the clinic and, ultimately, give transplant patients a safer path to long-term survival.”







About MiNK Therapeutics







MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic immune responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead asset, AGENT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and critical pulmonary immune collapse. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable tumor- and tissue-specific immune activation with broad potential application. With a scalable, cryopreserved manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies that are accessible, durable, and applicable across a wide range of indications. For more information, visit



https://minktherapeutics.com



or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, anticipated benefit, plans and timelines of iNKT cells, as well as the collaboration between MiNK and Agenus. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK and Agenus with no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Investor Contact







917-362-1370







investor@minktherapeutics.com









Media Contact







781-674-4428







communications@minktherapeutics.com





