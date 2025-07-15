MiNK Therapeutics Publishes Peer-Reviewed Article Highlighting Innovations in CAR-iNKT Cell Therapies for Solid Tumors

MiNK Therapeutics announces publication on CAR-iNKT cells, showcasing their potential in solid tumor immunotherapy.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article in Frontiers in Immunology highlighting the potential of CAR-iNKT cells in treating solid tumors where traditional therapies have been ineffective. The company's lead therapy, agenT-797, has shown promising results in clinical trials, including a complete and durable remission in a patient with treatment-resistant testicular cancer. The article emphasizes the advantages of iNKT cells, such as their ability to adaptively remodel the tumor microenvironment and their lack of graft-versus-host disease, allowing them to be manufactured cost-effectively. Additionally, MiNK is advancing their CAR-iNKT therapy, MiNK-215, targeting difficult tumors by overcoming stromal barriers. The company is focused on developing innovative immune therapies applicable in various medical conditions.

MiNK Therapeutics' publication in a peer-reviewed journal emphasizes their innovative approach to cellular immunotherapy, reinforcing their leadership in iNKT cell therapies.

The successful clinical data from agenT-797, which demonstrated a complete and durable remission in a patient with treatment-refractory testicular cancer, highlights the therapy's effectiveness and safety.

MiNK-215 shows promise by targeting stromal barriers in resistant tumors, indicating a distinct advance in treatment options for patients with previously untreatable cancers.

The company’s scalable, cost-effective manufacturing process for its therapies positions them well in the biopharmaceutical market, potentially improving accessibility to innovative treatments.

The press release heavily relies on the positive outcomes of limited clinical data, which may not represent the broader efficacy and safety of their therapies in diverse patient populations.

It states that their lead program, agenT-797, has shown durable responses, but does not provide comprehensive data or details on the overall success rate or longer-term follow-up results from the trials.

The focus on future expectations and potential benefits includes disclaimers about the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns among investors about the unpredictability of the company's future performance.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed article titled



“CAR-iNKT Cells: Redefining the Frontiers of Cellular Immunotherapy”



in



Frontiers in Immunology



. The publication, authored by leading experts in iNKT biology, underscores the power of iNKT cells as the next-generation off-the-shelf platform for treating solid tumors—where conventional cell therapies have failed to deliver lasting results.





“This publication highlights what sets MiNK apart,” said Jennifer Buell, PhD, President and CEO of MiNK Therapeutics. “Our allogeneic iNKT platform, agenT-797, has already demonstrated potent, durable activity in solid tumors—without lymphodepletion, genetic modification, or complex conditioning. Building on that, we have shown that our CAR-iNKT cells deliver dual targeting through the invariant TCR and CAR, while actively reshaping the tumor microenvironment. With MiNK-215, our IL-15–armored, FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT therapy, we’re now tackling the stromal barriers that have long prevented immune infiltration in resistant tumors.”







Clinical Data: Durable Responses in Solid Tumors







MiNK’s lead program, agenT-797, is an unmodified, allogeneic iNKT therapy derived from healthy donors. In a recent peer-reviewed





Oncogene



report



, a patient with metastatic, treatment-refractory testicular cancer achieved a complete and durable remission following treatment with agenT-797 in combination with anti–PD-1 therapy. The patient had progressed on multiple prior lines of treatment—including chemotherapy, autologous stem cell transplant, and checkpoint blockade—and remains disease-free more than two years later. No cytokine release syndrome (CRS), graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), or lymphodepletion was required.





Furthermore, in an ongoing Phase 2 trial in second-line gastric cancer



reported at the inaugural AACR-IO congress



in February, agenT-797 has shown immune activation, enhanced tumor infiltration, and durable disease control in patients who previously failed immunotherapy. These findings underscore the unique ability of iNKTs to reprogram the tumor microenvironment and enable sustained anti-tumor responses.









Frontiers in Immunology







: iNKT Cells as a Distinct Therapeutic Class







The



Frontiers in Immunology



review details the unique attributes of INKTs which make them uniquely suited to overcome the major limitations of conventional cell therapies. Unlike traditional cells, iNKTs:







Exhibit rapid, priming-independent anti-tumor activity



Penetrate and remodel the tumor microenvironment



Lack alloreactivity, allowing for unmatched donor use with no GvHD



Demonstrate persistence and efficacy without lymphodepletion



Enable scalable, cost-effective manufacturing











When engineered with CARs, iNKTs retain their innate tumor-homing and immunomodulatory features while gaining antigen-specific precision—offering a dual mechanism of action: direct tumor killing and broad immune reprogramming.





Leveraging these findings, MiNK-215 is an IND-advancing, IL-15–armored, FAP-targeting CAR-iNKT cell therapy is designed to penetrate fibrotic, immune-excluded tumors. Preclinical data demonstrate that MiNK-215 selectively depletes stromal barriers, enhances chemokine signaling, and promotes T cell infiltration—unlocking tumors historically resistant to immunotherapy.







About MiNK Therapeutics







MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK’s proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic immune responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK’s lead asset, AGENT-797, is an off-the-shelf, allogeneic iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), solid tumors, and critical pulmonary immune collapse. MiNK is also advancing a pipeline of T cell receptor (TCR)-based therapies and neoantigen discovery tools that enable tumor- and tissue-specific immune activation with broad potential application. With a scalable, cryopreserved manufacturing process and a differentiated mechanism that bridges innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies that are accessible, durable, and applicable across a wide range of indications. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, anticipated benefit, development plans, and future potential of iNKT cells and CAR-iNKT therapies. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described under the “Risk Factors” section of MiNK’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.





