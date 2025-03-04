MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results on March 18th

MiNK Therapeutics will release 2024 financial results on March 18, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2024 on March 18, 2025, prior to market opening. The company, which specializes in developing allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update. Investors can access the call via specified dial-in numbers or through a live webcast on the company's website. MiNK is focused on advancing its pipeline and aims to offer scalable, off-the-shelf therapies. The press release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements and encourages investors to remain mindful of potential risks.

MiNK Therapeutics is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update, showcasing its commitment to investor relations and communication.

MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next-generation engineered iNKT programs, highlighting its innovation and focus on developing cutting-edge therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

The press release emphasizes MiNK's unique position in the biopharmaceutical industry with its off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapies, which could enhance its market potential and competitive advantage.

The announcement of the upcoming financial results implies that the company may be under scrutiny regarding its performance, potentially indicating concerns about its financial health.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements and the caution against reliance on these statements suggests that the company may be facing uncertainty in its future projections, which can raise red flags for investors.

The need to communicate risks and uncertainties related to the company's performance highlights potential challenges in achieving its strategic objectives and could lead to investor skepticism.

When will MiNK Therapeutics release its financial results?

MiNK Therapeutics will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025.

How can I join the MiNK Therapeutics conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing 646-307-1963 in New York or 800-715-9871 in the USA and Canada.

What time is the MiNK Therapeutics conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on March 18, 2025.

Where can I access the webcast of the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of MiNK Therapeutics' website.

What does MiNK Therapeutics specialize in?

MiNK Therapeutics specializes in developing allogeneic iNKT cell therapies for cancer and other immune-mediated diseases.

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $INKT stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and year end 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 18



th



. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.







Conference Call







Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (New York), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)





Conference ID: 8023784







Webcast







A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at



https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations



and via



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s9hd6k7m/



.







About MiNK Therapeutics







MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Investor Contact







917-362-1370







investor@minktherapeutics.com









Media Contact







781-674-4428







communications@minktherapeutics.com





