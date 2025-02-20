MiNK Therapeutics Announces Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

(RTTNews) - MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced that it has received formal notice from Nasdaq confirming its regained compliance with the listing requirements for the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The company has now met both the minimum bid price and market value of listed securities requirements, addressing the issues previously raised by Nasdaq.

With this development, MiNK Therapeutics has resolved the matter, and the company continues to meet all Nasdaq listing standards.

Currently, INKT is trading at $9.81, up by 3.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

