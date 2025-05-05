MiNK Therapeutics to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 15th

MiNK Therapeutics will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025, before the market opens. Following this, company executives will conduct a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. MiNK is focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and aims to advance a pipeline of both native and engineered iNKT programs. Investors can access the call and the company's updates through their official website and social media channels. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements and related risks.

Potential Positives

MiNK Therapeutics will release its first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating an upcoming opportunity for investors to assess the company's financial health and progress.

The conference call and webcast provide a platform for executives to communicate directly with investors, fostering transparency and engagement.

The company's focus on pioneering allogeneic iNKT cell therapies highlights its innovative approach in the biopharmaceutical industry, potentially positioning it favorably in a competitive market.

MiNK's stated commitment to scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery of therapies suggests a strong operational foundation, which can enhance product accessibility and market presence.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that the company will soon release its first-quarter financial results, suggesting a lack of immediate positive news that might have been anticipated by investors.

The emphasis on forward-looking statements highlights the risks and uncertainties facing the company, which can undermine investor confidence.

The warning against placing considerable reliance on forward-looking statements implies that previous expectations may not be met, potentially causing disappointment among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will MiNK Therapeutics release its Q1 2025 financial results?

MiNK Therapeutics will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 15, 2025.

How can I join the MiNK Therapeutics conference call?

The conference call can be joined by dialing 646-307-1963 for New York or 800-715-9871 for USA & Canada.

What is the purpose of the MiNK Therapeutics conference call?

The conference call will discuss Q1 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Where can I access the webcast for the conference call?

The webcast can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page on MiNK Therapeutics' website.

What type of therapies does MiNK Therapeutics specialize in?

MiNK Therapeutics specializes in allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies for cancer and immune-mediated diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $INKT stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15



th



. MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.







Conference Call







Dial-in numbers: 646-307-1963 (New York), 800-715-9871 (USA & Canada)





Conference ID: 9822477







Webcast







A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website at



https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations



and via



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgzwe9ny/



.







About MiNK Therapeutics







MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.







Investor Contact







917-362-1370







investor@minktherapeutics.com









Media Contact







781-674-4428







communications@minktherapeutics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.