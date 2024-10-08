News & Insights

Markets
INKT

MiNK, Autonomous Partner To Develop Novel Therapies Targeting Metastatic Tumors

October 08, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT) and Autonomous Therapeutics, Inc. Tuesday announced research collaboration to develop novel treatments for metastatic tumors.

With this partnership, the companies aim to evaluate Autonomous' precision encrypted RNA technology and MiNK's iNKT cell therapies, MiNK-215 and agenT-797 in metastatic solid tumor models. Based on the results, the companies plan to launch a Phase 1 study in patients with treatment-refractory metastatic solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

"The goal is to develop novel therapies that effectively target metastatic cancer cells in patients while avoiding healthy cells—a challenge that existing cancer medicines have not been able to overcome," MiNK said in a statement.

AgenT-797 is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 study in second-line gastric cancer, while MiNK-215 is in pre-clinical level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INKT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.